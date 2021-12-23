Fraserburgh RNLI challenges brave souls to Sink or Swim this Boxing Day

Dozens of hardy souls are planning on taking a dive this Sunday in the Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat’s fundraising Boxing Day Sink or Swim event.

By Kevin McRoberts
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 8:20 am
Swimmers will be raising funds for the RNLI lifeboat in Sunday's event at Fraserburgh Harbour.

This will be the 13th time the event has been held at Fraserburgh Harbour, having so far raised over £80,000 for the life-saving charity.

Participants will dive into the water in the basin in front of the RNLI station from the lifeboat and swim a distance of just over 50 metres to the stairs.

Safety swimmers and a safety boat will remain on hand to provide assistance if required.

Any late entrants who fancy a challenge on Boxing Day to burn off the turkey dinner should contact Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station by calling 01346 515162 or [email protected].uk to register and obtain sponsorship forms.

Participants