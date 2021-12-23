Fraserburgh RNLI challenges brave souls to Sink or Swim this Boxing Day

Swimmers will be raising funds for the RNLI lifeboat in Sunday's event at Fraserburgh Harbour.

This will be the 13th time the event has been held at Fraserburgh Harbour, having so far raised over £80,000 for the life-saving charity.

Participants will dive into the water in the basin in front of the RNLI station from the lifeboat and swim a distance of just over 50 metres to the stairs.

Safety swimmers and a safety boat will remain on hand to provide assistance if required.