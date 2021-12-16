Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat benefits from veteran car rally
Funds raised from a veteran car rally near Fraserburgh have been donated to the local RNLI Lifeboat station.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:41 pm
In September, the Mormond Hill Rally was held for veteran cars no newer than 1918. Twenty vehicles were entered in the week-long event, which was based at the Ban Car Hotel in Lonmay and organised by the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain.
The car rally’s participants raised a total of £571 which was presented to Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat.
Lifeboat Coxswain Victor Sutherland accepted the donation on behalf of the station from James Gray, car club member and joint managing director of Fraserburgh-based Gray & Adam, who turned up with a 1916 Ford Model T.