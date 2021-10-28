Fraserburgh Rotary backs local projects

Student Susanne Crane with President John Buchan and Rotarian Ann Bell.

The club recently presented local student Susanne Crane with the Fraserburgh Rotary Club 'Endeavour Award' at the North Eastern (Scotland) College in Fraserburgh.

Susanne received her cheque from President John Buchan and fellow Rotarian and former President Ann Bell.

Doric Books were also presented to children at the Fraserburgh North School to promote their understanding and use of the local “tongue”. A generation ago Doric was discouraged in our schools, now it again being promoted.

Perhaps most significantly for everyone’s enjoyment, the Club made a substantial donation to the town for Christmas. This will be used to purchase a ten metre LED outdoor Christmas tree for the town centre.

Welcoming the donation, Ainsley Dyga, chair of Broch Business Together, said: “This is a tremendous donation and very environmentally friendly as real trees will now no longer be needed and, because the lights are integrated, we won’t have to spend long hours putting up lights!”.

The money was raised through the Rotary Club’s Annual Golf Competition organised by Alexander Rodgers and supported by many local businesses.