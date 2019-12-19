Fraserburgh's bench and bollard boost

Fraserburgh is to benefit from new benches and bollards thanks to the efforts of one of its local councillors.

Four new benches will be installed at the Broch’s James Ramsay Park and a further two at St Andrew’s Drive play park.

Fraserburgh and District councillor Brian Topping had requested that the benches be installed after being contacted by residents.

Councillor Topping requested the two benches at St Andrew’s Drive park around two to three months ago and he was delighted to learn that one has already been installed.

Meanwhile at James Ramsay Park one bench will be replaced while three new ones will be added.

Councillor Topping had also been contacted regarding two rotten and broken wooden bollards on the footpath from Queens Road to Arisaig Drive.

After contacting members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Roads and Landscaping Services, councillor Topping received confirmation that the council is aware of the broken bollards and will replace both shortly.

Councillor Topping said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Roads and Landscaping Services teams for their work.”

Despite the positive work in the town councillor Topping raised concerns about litter in the area.

He was disappointed to see a number of bottles and empty packaging lying around James Ramsay Park and on the path from Strichen Road to Maconochie Road, despite litter bins being available in the area.

He added: “People shouldn’t be dropping litter in the first place but they should tidy up after themselves. People should take pride in their town and keep it clean. Dog owners should also make sure they bring bags with them.”