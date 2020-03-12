Fraserburgh's Faithlie Centre makes prestigious shortlist

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced an 18-strong shortlist for its 2020 awards.

And out of an entry of 80 buildings, Fraserburgh's new Faithlie Centre has made the cut.

The £2.5 million centre was created by Moxon Architects Ltd with Alan S. Mashall Conservation Architect for Aberdeenshire council.

It joins a prestigious list of finalists for this year's awards including Aberdeen Art Gallery, The Hill House Box in Helensburgh, Kyle House in Sutherland, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow and The Watt Institution in Greenock.

Judging will take place at the end of March with the RIAS Awards winners announced at a dinner at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh on May 28. The RIBA National Awards will be announced later in the year.

Reflecting on this year’s submissions and the climate challenges for Scottish architecture, Chair of the RIAS Awards judging panel Jenny Jones commented: "Given that these projects would have been commissioned at the very least, several years ago, there are some very strong carbon-conscious submissions which demonstrate an attention to the challenges we all face.

The greater shift will become evident in the next years if we continue to challenge and create innovative responses as to how we can “build” with environmental consciousness."

The judging panel for this year is Jenny Jones, Founding Director and Architect at Studio Jenny Jones (Chair), Tony Chapman, former head of Awards at RIBA and freelance architecture critic (representing the Royal Institute of British Architects), Brian McGinlay, Founding Director and Architect at McGinlay Bell and Ann Allen, Chair of Architecture & Design Scotland.

Nick Ribbons, Sector Manager – Construction at Zero Waste Scotland, Joann Russell, Head of Estates Conservation Directorate at Historic Environment Scotland and Steven Robb, Deputy Head of Casework, Heritage Directorate at Historic Environment Scotland were also involved in the shortlisting discussions.