Fraserburgh Sea Cadets open up headquarters to provide support during the storm

Fraserburgh Sea Cadets provided hot food, drinks and shelter to anyone in need due to the storm.

Quickly turning their unit into an emergency shelter, they went about serving hot drinks and food to locals whose homes had been damaged, were without electricity or who were left stranded due to cancelled transport services.

The local Sea Cadets had just moved into their new premises last week on Commerce Street in Fraserburgh, when the storm struck.

“As soon as the red weather warning was issued, we began preparing to help our community and started posting Facebook messages with offers of support,” explained Kevin Rae, of the Fraserburgh Unit.

The unit's new headquarters provided shelter and warmth during the storm.

“Then, Police Scotland got in touch about providing shelter for stranded members of the community.

“We got to work immediately to be able to help.”

Both the young cadets and adult volunteers scrambled to get bedrooms set up within their unit for anyone in need, while the main deck was set up with tables and chairs to serve soup, snacks and hot drinks.

Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Craig Trail RNR, Commanding Officer of the local Sea Cadet Unit, said: “We tried to make our unit as welcoming as possible for people who needed support.

“There was a steady flow of people who came in during the weekend.

“We welcomed in a mix of people, including a single mother and her baby, and many senior citizens seeking some warmth, sustenance and comfort.”

Teenaged cadets at the unit also got stuck in to help in any way they could.

Petty Officer Andrew, a 17-year-old cadet at Fraserburgh Unit, said: “It was great to see the community get together in the hour of need.

“The older cadets and the volunteers worked round the clock to ensure there was support available where needed.”

Another cadet, 15-year-old Able Cadet Lewis, added: “I was proud of the fact that within a week of moving into our new headquarters, we were able to support the community this way.”