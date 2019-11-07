Fraserburgh trio in line for festive funding boost

Three Fraserburgh groups are celebrating after being surprised by Asda with an ‘extra special’ donation this Christmas as part of the latest round of Asda Foundation Green Token Giving.

This Christmas, in celebration of the Asda Foundation 30th birthday, the three groups will see their donation doubled as part of the supermarket’s campaign to make Christmas ‘extra special’ this year.

The group receiving the most green tokens will receive £1000 instead of £500, with the other two runners-up receiving £500 each instead of £200.

More than 1500 local charities and causes across the country will benefit from the boost in funding this festive season, thanks to a £1 million investment by the Asda Foundation across its Green Tokens and local impact grants as it aims to spread some magic this Christmas.

Broch Drama Group, Stay N Play Rathen and The Mixing Bowl have all been shortlisted for the Green Token Scheme which allows customers at Asda Fraserburgh to pick charities or community groups close to their own hears to gain vital funding boosts by placing a green token in the relevant box on the store’s community board.

To help gain support for their cause each shortlisted charity was surprised with a magical green jar, which features in the retailers’ Christmas advert and encouraged to share their news in their local area and encourage customers to vote. This was along with a note advising them that they are now in the running to receive double the amount they originally anticipated.

Broch Drama Group put together and star in local shows and pantomimes and donate any money raised back into the local community

The Mixing Bowl helps parents of young children to cook with confidence which helps those with fussy eaters. It also helps to get parents out of the house and mixing with others in a relaxed, social setting.

Stay N Play Rathen provides care and education to pre-school children.

Asda Fraserburgh Community Champion, Carolyn Taylor said: “We’re really excited to be spreading the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups with double the donation they were expecting as part of our Green Token Giving Scheme.

“We couldn’t be happier that this Christmas the Asda Foundation is doubling its investment meaning we will be donating £2,000 across all three shortlisted groups so don’t forget to come into store and vote.”