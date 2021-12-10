Fraserburgh wins award for being the most improved place in Scotland

Fraserburgh has been named the most improved place in Scotland at the 2021 SURF Awards for Best Practice in Community Regeneration.

The accolade came at last night’s prestigious 2021 SURF Awards for Best Practice in Community Regeneration.

The award of Scotland’s Most Improved Place was presented to Regenerating Fraserburgh. Judges recognised that through investment from the public and private sector and programmes of heritage and conservation reinstatement, the town is being lifted and renewed.

Some of the projects which featured as part of its award applications were the new Faithilie Centre, which was completed in 2020; the creation of a Japanese-themed garden at the birthplace of the late entrepreneur Thomas Blake Glover, one of Fraserburgh’s most famous sons; and the recent community-led sports and running facility at South Links.

The Surf Awards showcase successes in responding to regeneration challenges in communities across Scotland.

A delighted Councillor Brian Topping, chair of the Fraserburgh Regeneration Development Partnership, was at the Glasgow ceremony to see the town scoop the award.

“It is such a privilege for the town to receive this award,” he said. “I have served Fraserburgh for nearly 40 years and I have seen all of the hard work that has gone into improving the town.

“The plan has developed in line with consultation with local communities and we are now starting to see the fruits of that. Fraserburgh is going places.”

