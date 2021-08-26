Fraserburgh's John Anderson is shortlisted for lifetime achievement award

John Anderson with one of the town’s defibrillators bought by the Fraserburgh Resilience Group.

The Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards, celebrating the achievements and successes of people who go the extra mile for their communities, will be streamed live online.

John, one of three people in the running for the Lifetime Achievement award, has had many roles in his life, from Boys Brigade Officer through to a member of International Rescue travelling the world to help in countries struck by natural disasters.

He was station officer at Fraserburgh Fire Station in which time he set up the Blue Light Festival which raises fund for various charities around the area, and he set up the Fraserburgh Resilience group through his involvement with the Community Council and has raised funds for the installation of defibrillators.

John’s efforts on behalf of the Fraserburgh community have already been recognised this year, as he was presented with the British Empire Medal earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, two Buchan groups – The Buchan Giving Tree and Strengthening our Buchan Response – are also Inspiring Aberdeenshire finalists.

The Buchan Giving Tree has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Community Spirit Award.

For 17 years Shona Watson and the Giving Tree team have helped socially-deprived families in the Buchan area. They began by providing toys at Christmas time for families who may have children who would not be getting a present from Santa.

In recent years the Giving Tree has also helped families at other times with school uniforms, toiletries, clothes and shoes.

Strengthening our Buchan Response is a finalist in the Covid-19 Response Award category.