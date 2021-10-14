Fraserburgh's Museum of Scottish Lighthouses recognises retail manager's long service

Retail manager Michael Cruickshank with his long service award from the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses. (Photo: Michael Strachan, Museum Collections Manager)

Michael Cruickshank has been working at the Fraserburgh-based museum for 25 years, and was presented with a long service award to mark the occasion.

Michael started volunteering at the museum back in 1996 – not long after it opened – but was quickly offered a job the following year. He was originally employed as a shop assistant but also spent some time assisting in the collections department.

It was the shop he loved most, however, and he was appointed retail manager around a decade ago.

His face may be familiar to many of the museum’s visitors not only from the shop. Since 2012, Michael has also undertaken tours of Kinnaird Head Lighthouse, with thousands of visitors enjoying their time listening to him.

On presenting Michael with his award, Dr Lynda McGuigan, the museum manager, noted how much the museum owes to him for his decades of service. She further reflected on how grateful she was for the commitment and support he had given her during her time as manager. His jokes, on occasion, can also be pretty good...

Dr McGuigan added that Michael was very much the “oracle” of the museum as if you ever had a question regarding the building, he was likely have the answer.