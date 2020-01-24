Funding boost from Co-op for Buchan causes

Community projects across north Aberdeenshire are set to share a major funding boost as the Co-op welcomes the latest causes to its Local Community Fund.

A total of 15 causes, including Buchanhaven Boat Shed/Aquarium and Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus are set to receive vital funding to deliver projects in their area.

Last November a further 15 causes in Buchan shared £33,000 from the fund.

The full list of recipients this time around is:

Rainbow Rogues; Rosehearty Bowling Club; Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus; Buchanhaven Boat Shed/Aquarium; Meldrum Academy Community Garden.

Ellon Men’s Shed; Fraserburgh Parkinson’s Support Group; Mintlaw and District Men’s Shed; Special Needs Tuesday Club; Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Ellon Castle Gardens Plants Project; Y Suffer in Sillence; Aden Community Allotment Association; Blueskate Peterhead and 1st Daviot Oldmeldrum Scout Group.

Rebecca Birkbeck. director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Thanks to our membrs since 2016 more than £56 million has been raised for over 16,000 causes that make a real difference in their local communities.

“Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across the UK.”