Funding enhances Fraserburgh projects

The Broch Skate Club has been granted £151,560 for the new Broch Skate and Wheeled Sports Park in Fraserburgh, replacing the old skate park with a modern, low-maintenance, competition standard facility.

And among the organisations set to benefit are the Broch Skate Club, John Trail Hotel Project, Kirk Brae Public Realm Enhancement Project and North East Scotland Preservation Trust for its project in Broad Street.

Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced a £38 million capital injection into the Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) for 2021-22, with Aberdeenshire’s allocation totalling £2.04m.

Investment is aimed at helping local communities regenerate and revitalise towns and villages, tackle inequality and disadvantage and accelerate Scotland towards ‘net zero’ emissions targets.

Funding has been provided for work on the former Clydesdale Bank building.

Another significant feature is increased footfall within our town centres, benefiting local businesses.

The Aberdeenshire PBIP Panel looked for projects which could demonstrate local engagement and support, could realistically be delivered in a short timescale, were sustainable and helped transform their places.

Councillor Peter Argyll, chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “Creating vibrant, successful, sustainable places is at the heart of our decision-making.

“This money will help a number of communities across Aberdeenshire to improve their places and will, in turn, support the longer-term economic recovery.

“The fund was heavily over-subscribed and we needed to prioritise and take some difficult decisions. All of the projects offer much in their own rights and as this is a multi-year programme, for those that were not successful this time round, they have the opportunity to respond to feedback and re-apply if appropriate.”

In Fraserburgh, the Broch Skate Club has been granted £151,560 for the Broch Skate and Wheeled Sports Park – a new project to replace the old skate park with a modern, low-maintenance, competition standard facility.

The project has significant local support and will provide another boost to the Fraserburgh Sports Hub, as well as helping to address several socio-economic factors in the town, including health inequalities, participation and anti-social behaviour.

The John Trail Hotel Project is receiving £81,684, and Kirk Brae Public Realm Enhancement Project has been granted £145,000 for existing priority projects within the Fraserburgh 2021 Conservation Area Regeneration scheme. This additional funding will enable the projects to complete.