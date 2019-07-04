Get bear hunting in Aberdeenshire libraries

Children and those young at heart are being encouraged to go on a special bear hunt this summer.

Knitted "trauma" bears have been hidden by Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries to mark the 30th anniversary of the publication of children’s classic "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt".

Children and those who are young at heart can hunt the bears, which have been hidden all over Aberdeenshire, from the start of the summer holidays on Saturday, July 6.

Families are asked to pick up a card from their local library before venturing out to find the hidden bears.

Once the bears have been discovered, mark on the card where they have been retrieved and their colour. Then hand the card back to the library staff, where you will get a small prize and entered into a prize draw.