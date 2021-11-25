Get your tickets for Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society's panto Sleeping Beauty

A change of venue… but the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society panto will still be full of the usual fun and laughter.

Sleeping Beauty will be staged at the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre from Monday, December 13, to Saturday December 18, with performances at 7pm each evening, and a matinee showing on Saturday at 3pm.

The production team and cast are determined to bring the highlight of the town’s entertainment calendar to the stage, but working within current Scottish Government guidelines means they need to move out of their beloved Dalrymple Hall for this event.

Stephen Summers, FJAS president, said: “The Dalrymple Hall is our home and we’re still rehearsing there, but we needed a bigger venue to ensure the health and safety of our audience, cast and crew. We’ve adapted our normal offering for a different setting, but we will still bring lots of love and laughter to the stage for our audiences.”

Last staged by the society in 2015, Sleeping Beauty is a song and dance showstopper not to be missed, full of laugh-out-loud topical gags and slapstick comedy, all performed by some of Fraserburgh’s best known talent.

Tickets – priced £10 – for Sleeping Beauty go on sale this Saturday, November 27, at 9am, at the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre.