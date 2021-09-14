Girlguiding campaign aims to recruit more volunteers in Aberdeenshire

More volunteers are required with face-to-face guiding returning following the easing of lockdown. (Photo: Julie Broadfoot/Girlguiding Scotland)

Around 850 girls and young women in Aberdeenshire are currently on the waiting list to join a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Ranger unit and to help fulfil this Girlguiding Scotland is looking for more volunteers.

From adventure weekends away to earning new badges, Girlguiding Scotland wants to provide even more girls and young women a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.

According to Volunteer Scotland there are many benefits to volunteering including gaining confidence, meeting new people, being part of a community, taking on a challenge and having fun.

There are a variety of volunteering roles available with Girlguiding Scotland. (Photo: Julie Broadfoot/Girlguiding Scotland)

Tricia Forrester, Girlguiding Scotland volunteer, said: “Being a volunteer for Girlguiding Scotland has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”

Moira McKenna, Chief Guide for Girlguiding Scotland, added: “We are looking for more volunteers to get involved to make a meaningful impact in the lives of girls and young women.

“New volunteers can choose from opportunities to work directly with young members and lead on the delivery of activities, go on international trips and adventure weekends away, and access bespoke training.

“The campaign highlights how volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland supports people’s self-development and improves their confidence and wellbeing.”

Bringing the benefits of guiding to more girls and adults is central to Girlguiding Scotland’s strategy which aims to ensuring every girl and young woman who wants to join guiding, whatever their background, will have the opportunity to do so.