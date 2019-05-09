Have your say on Harbour improvements

The future development of Fraserburgh Harbour in the next two decades will come under public discussion at a consultation event.

Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners want to know what users make of a highly ambitious Draft Masterplan which aim to boost existing amenities and attract new business to the area.

And these will leave locals in no doubt as to where the harbour is headed in the years to come.

A spokesperson revealed: “The proposals include enhancing infrastructure within the existing harbour area, deepening Faithlie harbour and improving access to the fish market as well as widening the entrance to Balaclava harbour and enhancing the existing ship lift facility.

“The more strategic proposals include an extension to the existing breakwater and the construction of a new deep-water basin at the south end of the harbour.

“Whilst being a major investment,these proposals will have a profound and transformational impact on harbour business and the local community.

“We would like to invite the wider community to view the plan, ask questions and provide comment which will be considered in the development of the final masterplan.

“This will safeguard and create new and high value added employment opportunities for the local community as well as attracting in new people, enhancing population retention and growth.

“There will be demand for particular skills through attracting businesses in new sectors which could lead to more learning opportunities for the community.

“An increase in economic activity will stimulate investment and regeneration in the town both in terms of its physical infrastructure and in business-related facilities.”

A draft of the plan can now be viewed at the harbour office or Fraserburgh Library.

It is also appears in full in the news section of the harbours’s website.

A community consultation event will take place at the Fraserburgh campus of North East Scotland next Wednesday (May 15).

A presentation will take place at 1pm and 6pm and a drop-in sessions will run between 1.30pm and 8.30pm.