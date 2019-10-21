Help Stella's Voice make Christmas a special one

Christmas may be still more than a month away, but charity Stella’s Voice has been busy for the past few weeks ensuring the Yule tide will be a special time for those less fortunate in Eastern Europe.

The charity launched its annual Christmas Appeal at the start of October and it is hoping folk will dig deep to support those in Moldova who are at risk of being trafficked.

Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice told us: “Our Moldovan team led by Max and Lauren work hard to ensure as many people as possible receive the vital care and support they need - especially at Christmas and throughout the bitter, cold winter months.

“In addition to the Christmas shoeboxes, we also ship over basic necessities that go into storage for year-round provision to our care homes and local people in need.

“Any donation is a great help to the ongoing work and very much appreciated.”

Items requested by the charity are as follows:

School items - pens (blue, black and red), correction fluid, scissors, glue sticks, glue (white), art paint brushes, art supplies, canvases for art, pencils, coloured pencils, markers and felt-tip pens.

Personal care items - shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, feminine pads (preferably with wings), tampons, shaving gel/foam, razors, deodorant, facewash, hair elastic bands and other hair accessories, tissues, cleansing wipes, clothing, shoes, bedding, quilts and blankets.

Household items - Washing-up liquid, liquid hand soap, laundry detergent (washing powder), floor cleaner, all-purpose cleaner, furniture polish, dish-washing sponges and mops.

If you are planning on helping Stella’s Voice with its Shoebox Appeal, then please list the items you have included in your parcel. Please remember there should be no toy guns, knives or weapons; alcohol or tobacco or medicines including vitamins, paracetamol etc.

Sweets must have a sell-by date of at least August 2020. Please wrap your empty shoebox in Christmas paper. customs require the lid and box be wrapped separately to allow inspection.

You should fill the box with age-appropriate gifts, which must be new or in excellent condition.

Attaching a £2 coin to the box on the contents list is an enormous help with transportation costs.

Meanwhile, if you would like to donate financially, please go to stellasvoice.org.uk/donate or call 0300 3030 2520. You can also donate by cheque made payable to Stella’s Voice.

Mark added: “We are grateful to the schools, clubs, groups, churches, organisations and individuals who play a big part each year in making this appeal a success.”

The closing date for donations is November 18.