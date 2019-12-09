Help support worthy causes with cookbook from well-known north-east chefs

If you're still looking for that last-minute Christmas present, then Terry Moran of The Albert Hotel in Peterhead, may have just the thing!

Kareen and Robert Horne were a formidable duo both in the kitchen and outside. Their paths crossed in Peterhead and they worked together providing quality catering wherever they went: Eight Acres Elgin, St. Fergus Gas Site, Waterside Inn Peterhead.

They encouraged people to compete in various competition and took part themselves and to-date Kareen is still the only female winner of Grampian Chef of the Year.

Their passion was simply being the best and the pair worked with youngsters to instil pride and passion for the catering industry.

Not only is their legacy the creation of top chefs all over the world, they worked hard to produce a cookery book to give a return to those who had supported them in their ill health - Roxburghe House and Fraserburgh Stroke Unit.

Buying this book will achieve their dream .

The 500 sold out and the next 500 are selling quickly with only 96 copies left. An amazing feat given Kareen had initially looked at a print run of just 150!

So, if you'd like to help two fantastic causes, and give someone a fantastic gift for Christmas, then please contact Terry Moran at The Albert Hotel, Queen Street, Peterhead, or pop in past and collect your copy.