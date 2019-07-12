Historical science secrets unveiled at local libraries

The history of science through the ages is being brought to life in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire libraries this summer, as part of TechFest’s Eureka Series for children.

Youngsters aged between four and 12 will be given the chance to find out historical science secrets through a programme of workshops dedicated to ancient civilisations which will run throughout the summer holidays.

Sponsored by Chevron, the 45-minute Eureka Series sessions include Effective Egyptians where children will decode hieroglyphic messages, build a pyramid and mummify a Pharaoh.

In Glorious Greeks there will be maze puzzles and chariot racing while the Resilient Romans workshop involves examining ingredients in toothpaste and roman toilets to learn about health and hygiene and designing a mosaic for a roman bath house using foam tiles.

Children can also take part in the Valuable Vikings workshop and learn Viking building techniques, weave a Viking mat and find out about navigation using an imaginary long boat.

TechFest is an Aberdeen-based charity which aims to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) activities to young people and the wider community.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “In this year's Eureka Series we are going through the history books to see how science and engineering in particular has been applied throughout the ages, offering a fun and interactive way for pre-school and school age children to learn about STEM subjects.

"We are really excited to offer this outreach programme to local libraries throughout Aberdeen City and Shire thanks to the support of our event sponsor, Chevron and we're looking forward to meeting lots of new communities along the way!"

The sessions will be held at the following locations:

Monday, July 15 – Airyhall Library; Tuesday, July 16 - Huntly Library and Aboyne Library; Tuesday, July 23 - Cove Library; Thursday, July 25 - Cornhill Library; Wednesday, July 31 - Kintore Library and Meldrum Library; Tuesday, August 6 - Cruden Bay Library and Peterhead Library; Wednesday, August 7 - Portlethen Library.

Entry to each workshop is £1 per child and all children must be accompanied by an adult.To book, email TechFest at enquiries@techfest.org.uk