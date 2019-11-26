Home Start NE seeking volunteers

Do you have a spare two to three hours each week and are looking for a rewarding way to support local families in your community?

Then Home-Start North East Aberdeenshire wants to hear from you!

Home-Start offers services in Fraserburgh, Crimond, Peterhead and the surrounding area and is looking for more folk to join its ranks.

Volunteers are people who are parents themselves or who have parenting experience and understand the stresses of bringing up children, which can be a difficult and demanding job.

Home Start helps parents by offering regular support and practical help to any family with children under the age of five; visiting families in their own homes where confidentiality can be respected; encouraging parents’ strengths and emotional well-being; supporting parents to access community resources and services and establishing a relationship with the family to develop understanding and to encourage family bonds.

Volunteers should have parenting experience and a caring and sensitive attitude towards others.

They should also be non-judgemental and be reliable and understand the importance of reliability to the family and be able to listen.

The must have a warm and open personality and a sense of humour, have time and enthusiasm for Home-Start and be able to work as part of a tam.

In return Home-Start will provide an initial preparation course for visiting families at home and regular training opportunities to enhance your knowledge.

They will also cover out of pocket travelling expenses and hold regular one-to-one support meetings with the Home-Start coordinator.

Opportunities will also be provided to join other volunteers for outing and social events, while you will also be given information and access to the Board of Trustees.

In return, volunteers must spend two to three hours on average visiting a family every week.

The time and days are entirely flexible on both yours and the family’s needs and availability.

Home-Start has offices within Crimond Medical & Community Hub and Cornerstone, Marischal Street, Peterhead.

To find out more about volunteering go to www.home-startnea.org.uk, email office@home-startnea.org.uk or see their Facebook page.

You can help make a difference!