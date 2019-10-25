House prices on the rise in Aberdeenshire

House prices increased more than average for Scotland in Aberdeenshire in August, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 1.2% annual growth .

The average Aberdeenshire house price in August was £189,784, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.3% , but Aberdeenshire underperformed compared to the 0.8% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Aberdeenshire rose by £2,300 – putting the area 20th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased on average by 11.5%, to £122,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen dropped 8.3% in value, giving an average price of £146,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Aberdeenshire in August – they increased 1%, to £266,596 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.4%.

Semi-detached house prices rose by 0.2% monthly; up 1.4% annually, with £165,567 the average price.

Terraced houses rose 0.2% monthly; up 1.3% annually; £136,915 average, while flats remained level over the month; down 0.1% annually; £105,977 average.

First-time buyers in Aberdeenshire spent an average of £ 150,400 on their property – £1,500 more than a year ago, and £8,100 less than in August 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £ 217,100 on average in August – 44.3% more than first-time buyers.