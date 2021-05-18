Identity of man confirmed following fatal road crash in Aberdeenshire

Police have identified the man who died in the crash on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road.

He was 83-year-old Stanley Morrison from Macduff.

The crash took place around 5.50pm on Friday, 14 May, and involved another car.

Emergency services were called to the incident, but Mr Morrison was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Aberdeenshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has any information surrounding the crash to get in contact with police.