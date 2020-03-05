Impact of Flybe collapse on Aberdeen raised in parliament by Banff and Buchan MP

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has raised the impact of the collapse of Flybe on regional connectivity in the north-east of Scotland in a question in the House of Commons today.

The Scottish Conservative pointed out to junior transport minister Kelly Tolhurst that Aberdeen International Airport has already been hit by the loss of the Easyjet route to Gatwick and the Loganair flight to Southend.

Mr Duguid asked that the government work with the aviation industry – both airlines and airports – to “minimise disruption” to passengers and staff.

Airport bosses said today that five routes from Aberdeen were operated by Flybe.

Mr Duguid said: “My sympathies go to the staff affected by this collapse of Flybe and the passengers affected in Banff and Buchan and around the north east of Scotland.

“I know the government is committed to levelling up regional connectivity across the whole United Kingdom, not least from discussions I have had recently with the Secretary of State specifically on the loss of other flights from Aberdeen to London, Flybe’s own flight to London City, the Loganair recently to Southend and the Easyjet flight last year to Gatwick.

“Can my honourable friend confirm that she will now work closely with the industry, the airlines and the airports to minimise disruption caused by the loss of these Flybe routes?”

In response, Ms Tolhurst said: “I am very keen to work with the airlines and those airports so that I understand the specific issues and some of the challenges that we need to address in order to enable those routes and flights to continue.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “It is vital that these regional slots are maintained.

“Aberdeen Airport has already lost routes to London and the South East of England. The collapse of Flybe will only make that situation worse.

“I will continue to work with the government to ensure that everything possible can be done to protect routes in and out of Aberdeen.”