Inspiring Aberdeenshire finalists praised by David Duguid MP

David Duguid MP is delighted to see so many finalists from his Banff and Buchan constituency.

Peterhead’s Jill McWilliam, of Doric Future, has been shortlisted for the Cultural Award for her work promoting Doric in the North-east.

The Buchan Giving Tree, from Peterhead, is up for the Community Spirit Award for its long service of helping socially-deprived families in the Buchan area.

Portsoy Area Action Team and Strengthening our Buchan Response are shortlisted for the Covid-19 Response Award for their respective work in helping local communities during lockdown.

And John Anderson, from Fraserburgh, is a finalist for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifetime of service to Fraserburgh through various roles.

Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted to see so many finalists from Banff and Buchan in this year’s Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards.

“I know of the work of many of these groups and people and they all do so much for their local communities.

“I wish all the finalists the very best of luck and look forward to watching the live streamed ceremony in August.”

Inspiring Aberdeenshire is one of the council’s biggest annual events and celebrates the achievements and successes of people who go the extra mile for their communities, often with little or no other official recognition.