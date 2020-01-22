It’s eyes on the pies for Buchan butchers

Bruce of the Boch and Bert Fowlie of Strichen have come up trumps with their pies at the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The Fraserburgh butcher was presented with the top prize in the Football Pie category by TV personality and entrepreneur Carol Smillie, while Bert Fowlie’s macaroni pie was dubbed the best in Scotland.

More than 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year and competition across the board was fierce.

Speaking of his win, Alistair Bruce of Bruce of the Broch said: “We are delighted to win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.”

Meanwhile on receiving the Diamond Award for their macaroni pie, Donna Wiseman of Bert Fowlie said: “To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

On presenting the awards, Carol Smillie said: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards really is one of the highlights of my year.

“I have been hosting since 2016 and I have seen many well deserved winners in all the categories take to the stage that I know what it means to win.

“Every winner here today should be proud of their success and I hope they all see their businesses grow and prosper in the year to come.”

Head judge, Ian Nelson, who oversaw the judging process, commented: “ For 21 years now professional pie makers throughout Scotland, and from even further afield, have been so proud of their produce that they have taken the time and trouble to enter The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

“And I must say that the standard keeps getting better each year.

“All of our winners deserve the accolades they have taken home today.”

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Baker, added: “At Scottish Bakers, our core purpose is to promote and protect the interests of the trade and this competition makes our task simple.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of this competition recognising excellence and celebrating success.

“Everyone here today is a winner.”

Scottish Bakers manages both The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards and The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards each year to recognise and celebrate excellence in the sector. It has been promoting and protecting the interests of Scotland’s bakery trade for more than 125 years.