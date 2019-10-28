It's get set and go for Peterhead Relay for Life 2020

Peterhead Relay for Life will launch its 2020 campaign next month.

The record-breaking Relay has raised more than £2 million for Cancer Research UK in just over 19 years and it’s aiming big once again for 2020.

Next year’s event will take place at Lord Catto Park in Peterhead over the weekend July 4 and 5.

It is an unforgettable event that brings the community, friends, family, survivors and fighters all together and celebrates the fabulous fundraising efforts of teams throughout the year.

The money raised every year helps find cures and kinder treatments for the courageous survivors and those bravely fighting cancer, locally and nationally.

Now the hunt is on to find teams to take part in the 2020 Relay, raising even more money for this worthwhile cause.

Registration will open later this month at www.cancerreserachuk.org

The Relay for Life Peterhead 2020 launch night will be held at Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club on Thursday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

Returning teams will be given a great welcome and it is hoped that a few new faces will join the event.

For more information, feel free to contact event chair, Lorraine Coleman, on 07928 342619 or go to the Facebook page ‘Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead’.