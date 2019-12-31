January start for Peterhead puppy training classes

Aberdeenshire Council has unveiled the start date for a new round of puppy (and owner) training early in the New Year.

The seven-week puppy training course starts on Tuesday, January 14 at the Rescue Hall on Prince Street, Peterhead.

Costing £40, the course is open to puppies of any breed or cross breed which are under six months of age on the start date. Older puppies and dogs will be welcome at a later class.

Aberdeenshire Council has been training puppies, dogs and their owners for more than 25 years. It follows The Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme syllabus (see https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk/…/good-citizen-dog-trainin…) and uses positive training methods to help you build a strong bond with your puppy and at the same time help you achieve success in shaping your puppy into a well-behaved, rewarding companion.

The course covers walking on the lead, coming back when called, handling and examining your dog, behaviour around dogs and people, food manners, appropriate play with your dog, greeting strangers and other dogs, coping in new situations, noise distractions, dog law and your responsibilities plus lots more.

For further information and to book a place contact Theresa Craik on 01467 539546 during office hours or email dog.warden@aberdeenshire.gov.uk