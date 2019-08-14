Jay’s diamond design helps battle cancer

A Fraserburgh jeweller is doing his bit to help battle breast cancer.

Jay Sprigg, owner of Unique Jewels, has designed a special pendant for the Broch-based In the Pink committee to help to raise funds for breast cancer care.

Jeweller Jay Sprigg with In The Pink members, left to right, Joyce Taylor, Angela Ellis and Moira Duthie

The unique pendant, which has been valued at £1,250, is made up of 20 white diamonds and one pink diamond on an 18-carat white gold band and will be raffled off at a fundraising afternoon tea net month.

The In the Pink committee is made up of seven people, some of whom have had family or friends affected by breast cancer.

This is the third year they have organised the fundraising afternoon tea, with all funds directly helping the breast care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Commenting on the unique pendant, Jay said he had split it off into three columns as this was the third piece and the third year that the event is being held.

“It has been really nice working with this group since they are local and they are so passionate about what they do. A piece like this is a true one-off.”

In the Pink committee member Angela Ellis said the group was excited to be organising another fundraising event for breast cancer care.

The tea party has already sold out and Angela praised the support of the local community.

She said: “On the day of the event, a lot of people come out to support us, help with the decorating and the making of the food. Last year, the jewellery piece we had made had diamonds contributed from our family and friends.

“This year’s pendant’s design is unique and lovely and is a good representation.”

In 2018, the In the Pink team handed over £9,000 for bowel cancer while in its first year it raised £7,000 from a commissioned necklace.

Raffle tickets for this year’s pendant can be bought from committee members and local shops around Fraserburgh. The tea is being held at South Church Hall on September 28.

Jeweller Jay Sprigg with In The Pink members, left to right, Joyce Taylor, Angela Ellis and Moira Duthie.