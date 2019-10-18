Judges required for the IET First Aberdeenshire Lego League

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is looking for Lego enthusiasts to judge the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire First Lego League tournament which is the largest event ever to be held in Scotland, attracting 18 schools over the region.

This year the tournament is themed around architecture and the spaces we live in. Teams are currently working towards their regional tournament where they will be assessed on three challenges.

To cope with demand, NESCol will be hosting two tournament days - Saturday, December 7 at Altens campus and Saturday, December 14 at Fraserburgh campus. Both events will run from 10am to 3pm.

Judges will be required at each event to:

Judge The City Shaper Robot Game. In this challenge teams build, design and program a LEGO® MINDSTORMS® robot to autonomously complete a series of missions on a specialised field to score as many points as possible. They are also judged on their robot design, programming and strategy.

On the tournament day, teams get three attempts at the robot games. This sees the autonomous robot try to score as many points as possible on the challenge mat in two-and-a-half minutes.

Judge the team project. Each year, teams are set the challenge to conduct an innovation project in which they have to: identify a problem based on the annual theme; design an innovative solution to the problem; share the problems and solution with others.

On the tournament day, teams will deliver a five-minute presentation to judges in which they must demonstrate how they have identified, designed and shared across their project. This may include bringing a prototype of the solution they have invented.

Judge the core values of the team project. The FIRST® Core Values should guide everything a team does. It is very important that coaches and teams understand them and can demonstrate to the judges that the team embodies them.

On the tournament day, the team will have to explain how they’ve demonstrated Core Values to the judges. All teams are judged using the same scoresheet or RUBRIC.

At the end of the judging, two teams from the Aberdeen City campus competition and two from the Fraserburgh Campus competition will be selected to participate in the Scottish Finals. In addition, a “Wildcard” team decided by the judges will also be selected for the final which is being held in Perth College UHI on February 29, 2020.

If you are interested in being a judge, please contact Wullie Forman, External Liaison Co-ordinator/Lecturer, North East Scotland College by email: w.forman@nescol.ac.uk