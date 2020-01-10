Kininmonth pupil's design makes Scarf calendar

A Kininmonth School pupil is one of two local students who have been named winners of the 2020 Scarf calendar competition.

Gillian Martin welcomed Sandy Davidson to the Scottish Parliament recently to present him with his prize along with fellow winner Aston Howarth, a P3 pupil from Fisherford Primary.

The pair won for their artistic submissions demonstrating how to be energy efficient and tackle fuel poverty.

The event was attended by winners from schools across Aberdeen City and Shire, Angus, Dundee City and Moray Council local authority areas and their parents.

The 2020 calendar attracted hundreds of fantastic entries from primary schools throughout the region, with submissions from 13 pupils selected for the final publication.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “The artistic talent in our schools is there for all to see. Congratulations especially to Aston and Sandy for their creative and thought provoking art.

“They’ve clearly put a lot of work into their submissions and the calendar is lucky to have them.

“It is a wonderful idea and a fitting reward to bring the winning pupils to the Scottish Parliament to receive their prizes.

“I commend the efforts of Scarf for making the young people of the North East aware of such a hugely important issue, not only to Scotland but the wider world.

“Educating the younger generations to be energy efficient now will be key to tackling climate change in the future.

“It will also help them to live in warmer and healthier homes.”