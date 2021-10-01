Life expectancy in Aberdeenshire is impacted by Covid-19

Babies born between 2018 and 2020 have a slightly shorter life expectancy, according to ONS figures. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

This broadly reflects the picture across the UK, where life expectancy for males has dropped for the first time since current records began.

Statisticians have blamed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said the figures do not necessarily mean those born in recent years will go on to live a shorter life.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in Aberdeenshire, a boy born between 2018 and 2020 is expected to live until they are 78.9 years old, down from 79.1 in 2015-17.

Meanwhile, life expectancy from birth for females fell from 82.6 to 82.4 between the two periods.

Across the UK, a baby boy born in 2018-20 is expected to live until he is 79, down from 79.2 for the 2015-17 period, while a girl born in 2018-20 is estimated to live for 82.9 years, the same as in 2015-17.

Across Scotland, male life expectancy fell by 11 weeks to 76.8 years, but female life expectancy rose by five weeks to 81.1 years.

The figures reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a greater number of deaths than usual last year, the ONS said.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.

“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.

“This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.”

The ONS also said the figures did not necessarily mean a baby born between 2018 and 2020 will live a shorter life, with the estimates based on the "unusually high" levels of deaths.