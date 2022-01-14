Local MSP welcomes free bus travel for people under 22

Young people can apply for their entitlement card for free bus travel.

All 5-21 year-olds can apply for their National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot NEC to access the scheme from January 31. Ms Adam has welcomed the initiative which is set to benefit around 930,000 young people across Scotland, and pointed to research from Transport Scotland indicating that 70 per cent of young people would use public transport more frequently if it was free.She said: "The SNP continue to deliver on our commitment to deliver free bus travel for young people in Scotland. This bold action will help alleviate the burden of travel costs for many families and under 22s and contribute toward creating a sustainable future in reducing our carbon footprint.

"Public transport is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to travel across the country and we know that young people value public transport.

"Making bus travel free for under 22s is not only important for helping tackle the climate emergency, but it will take pressure off young people's finances and improve their access to education, leisure, and work.