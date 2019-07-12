Major traffic disruption as Mintlaw street closed for repairs

Motorists travelling through Mintlaw are facing lengthy detours due to roadworks.

Aberdeenshire Council is closing South Street from Monday (July 15) till Friday, July 26 for essential resurfacing works.

The local authority says owing to the width of the road the full closure is necessary to protect both the workforce and the public.

Although the road will be closed between The Square and Nether Aden Road and cause significant disruption, the council insists every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Baluss Place will also be closed and Nether Aden Road will have a temporary waiting restriction during the works.

Businesses and properties will still be accessible, however during certain parts of the works this will be restricted.

Local diversions will be put in place.

A council spokesperson said: "Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience, but hopes road users will see a significant improvement and benefit from the improved carriageway."

You can see all road closures and restrictions on Aberdeenshire Council's website: https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/apps/roadworks/