Make a splash for the Fraserburgh Lifeboat this Boxing Day

Brave swimmers are invited to dive in and swim across the harbour in aid of the Fraserburgh Lifeboat.

The popular Boxing Day Sink or Swim event is returning to Fraserburgh Harbour on Sunday, December 26.

Participants in the challenge will have to dive off the lifeboat into the harbour water and then swim a distance of just over 50 metres to exit at the stairs.

This will be the 13th time the Fraserburgh lifeboat fundraiser has been staged.

To date, the Boxing Day Sink or Swim event has raised more than £80,000 to support the vital work of the lifesaving charity.

Although the event is later being organised this year, it is hoped it will still prove to be popular.

So anyone who fancies a challenge on Boxing Day – and wants a fun, if freezing, way of burning off the turkey dinner from the day before – is invited to register at Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station, where sponsor sheets are also available.

Alternatively, contact the organisers through the Fraserburgh Lifeboat Boxing Day Sink or Swim Facebook page, call the lifeboat station on 01346 515162 or email [email protected]

Participants aged 12-18 will require the consent of a parent or guardian.

The event will be run in line with the RNLI’s Covid-19 guidelines with participants being allocated time slots to minimise contact.

Swimmers are permitted to wear wet suits if they desire.