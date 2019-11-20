Making Change Happen event in Fraserburgh

Diabetes Scotland is visiting Fraserburgh to host an event to get people involved in local action for improved diabetes care and services.

Taking place on Monday, November 25 from 2pm to 4pm at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, Diabetes Scotland is hoping people affected by diabetes will register to attend and discuss the issues that most affect them.

Diabetes Scotland believes that grassroots action in our local communities is vital to making positive change happen in the delivery of care, services and support for people living with the condition.

Anyone interested in joining a local diabetes group is also invited to attend as this discussion will follow the main event.

Alison Grant, regional engagement manager at Diabetes Scotland, said: “If you live with diabetes yourself, care for someone with the condition, or have strong links to diabetes then our Diabetes in Scotland – Making Change Happen event is for you. We want to hear your concerns, share our priorities for the future and discuss ways you can get involved in helping make change happen.

“We want to ensure everyone has access to the right technology. We want better emotional and psychological support. We want to prevent people developing Type 2 diabetes in the first place and, wherever possible, help people with Type 2 into remission. We also want to fund more research into better treatments and ultimately a cure.

“We hope that everyone who shares our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm will come along to these events to tell us their concerns and find out how their support and positive action can make change happen.”

To register to attend please contact email scotland@diabetes.org.uk or call 0141 245 6380.