Man who died after vehicle struck by falling tree named

David Lapage.

David Lapage, 35, died after his Nissan Navara pick-up was struck on the B977 Dyce to Hatton Fintry Road around 5.45pm on Friday, November 26.

Emergency services attended however Mr Lapage was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.

“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.