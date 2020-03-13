Memorial garden to mark Fraserburgh RAF base

A small community on the north-east coast is undertaking a project to recognise the vital part the area undertook in the national effort during World War 2.

Invercairn Community Council, which represents the twin villages of Inverallochy and Cairnbulg, learned that the war time airfield, RAF Fraserburgh, which neighboured the villages during the war years, doesn’t have any form of official physical recognition.

The group says this facility was the only one of the north-east wartime airfields left unrecognised.

Within the small group of volunteers, they set about to rectify this and to raise funds to remember the sacrifice made by those who were stationed at the airfield.

Over a period of six months, and with the backing of local Aberdeenshire councillors and Invercairn Gala, funding was secured, land was leased, cleared, turfed and landscaped ready for the “Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust” supplied granite memorial that will be the centrepiece of a special memorial garden.

The official opening of the remembrance garden is planned for May 8, VE day +75 and timed to coincide with Winston Churchill’s VE declaration speech.

The group is also attempting to arrange an official RAF fly-past to acknowledge the occasion.

The airfield itself was one mile square and housed more that 1400 personnel while at the height of its operational status. During that time 31 service men paid the ultimate price for freedom.

The small airfield also lays claim to have had the last German aircraft of the war fly over British skies when a JU-188A landed on May 2, 1945 to surrender its occupants to UK military personnel.

The airfield also assisted in the sinking of the Tirpitz when returning Lancaster aircraft from the successful mission had to land at the airfield as RAF Lossiemouth, their original base was fog-bound.

That raid was carried out by the famous 617 ( Dambusters) Squadron.

The unveiling of the memorial will be carried out by John Curtis Collins the son of the last airman to have died from the airfield, Flight Lieutenant Wheelocks, who is interred at the local cemetery.

Interestingly Mr Collins saw a piece on social media regarding the project and got in touch with the organisers as a result.

Meanwhile, a photographic display of the wartime airfield history and activities will be on display to the public for an eight-week period around May 8.