Memorial service to be held for Fraserburgh fisherman lost at sea

Helicopter and lifeboat crews were involved in the extensive search for fisherman Joe Masson. A memorial service will be held this Friday.

Joe Masson (73) left his Fraserburgh home on the morning of Saturday, October 16, to go out on his creel boat, 'Goodway FR23'.

He was last seen around 1.30 pm on the Saturday on board the boat, not far from Cairnbulg Harbour.

When he didn't return home later that day, family reported him missing and a search involving police, HMS Coastguard, the MOD and the RNLI was launched in an effort to trace him.

Sadly, his boat was later found upturned and there was no sign of the fisherman.

Searches continued over the weekend but without success.

His family has now arranged a memorial service to be held at Alexander Buchan & Son, Funeral Chapel, Denmark Street, on Friday, November 12, at 11am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

A notice posted on Alexander Buchan & Son’s Facebook page states: “Unexpectedly at sea on Saturday October 16, 2021, Joe, aged 73 years.

"Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, loving dad of Joe and the late Diane, dear father-in-law of Lynn, proud granda of Shawnee, Kaia, Kahlen and Kenadie and good friend to many.”

It goes on to request family flowers only at the service, but donations may be given in lieu, if so desired, at chapel door in aid of Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat.

To comply with Test & Protect, those attending ther service are requested to call 01346 518245 in advance, to register your name and contact details. Alternatively, the Check In Scotland QR code will be available for check in at the chapel door.

Fraserburgh lifeboat duty coxswain Graeme Duthie was among those involved in trying to find Mr Masson.

The full scale search involved Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Macduff lifeboat crews, two helicopters, teams of local coastguards and the police.