Memsie woman ‘Triumphs’ in charity draw

A local woman has scooped a brand new Triumph motorbike after winning a charity prize draw.

Irene Downie, from Memsie, now owns a 1200cc Scrambler XC after entering the initiative to support the work of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, which provides hope and help to men and women to find freedom from drug and alcohol abuse.



It’s a cause close to Irene’s heart after seeing family members and friends’ children struggle with addiction.

Irene’s winning ticket was purchased at the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally in June.



She explained: “I was gobsmacked to receive the call saying I had won the motorbike.



“We as a family are full of admiration for the work of Teen Challenge and so we’re always delighted to support the work anytime we can.

“To actually win the motorbike is a huge added bonus!



Commenting, Gordon Cruden, Area Manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, said: “A huge congratulations to Irene for winning our latest fundraising prize draw.



“She now owns a bike valued at £11,500 while contributing to our work to put hope within reach of hurting addicts.”



Teen Challenge North East Scotland operates two residential addiction recovery centres; men’s facility, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, and women’s refuge, Benaiah, near Stuartfield.



Both centres are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.



For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, please visit the website at www.tcns.org.uk