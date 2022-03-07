MP applauds 140 years of work for the Salvation Army
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid joined the Peterhead Salvation Army on Saturday (5 March) as they celebrated 140 years of the Army’s work in the town.
A further evening of praise was held on Sunday.
David said: “I am very grateful to the Salvation Army for their kind invitation to join them for their celebrations.
“I was also glad to meet young Josh, the Ninja Piper who already has a significant following.
“It was especially impressive and poignant to hear his recording of the Ukrainian National Anthem.
“The Salvation Army do wonderful work and here’s to another 140 years and more in the town!”