MSP demands scrapping of any plans to close Fraserburgh respite centre

A north-east MSP has written to health and social care bosses demanding them to scrap any possible plans to close a respite centre.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman described the handling of a review into the future of the Respite Bungalow in Fraserburgh as “unprofessional” and “negligent”, causing deep concern to those who use the facility.

It comes after Mr Chapman met families to discuss their fears over the possible closure of the much-needed centre and how they have been kept in the dark over details on its future.

Almost 2,000 people have backed calls to prevent the “lifeline” centre from closing.

In his letter to bosses at Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian, Mr Chapman said: “I am writing to outline my support for the Robertson Road Respite Bungalow in Fraserburgh.

“It is a vital service to the local community and provides much needed support to both its users and their families.

“I met with some of the users recently and was impressed by their support for this facility and the dedicated staff. They were all of the opinion that this facility and the support it gave them made a huge difference to their lives as carers and was essential for the well-being of their dependants.

“The centre’s users must be kept informed of any development regarding its future. That parents and users have still not been officially informed of any review into the centre is at best unprofessional and at worst negligent and is causing real worry in the community.

“There is an obvious need and desire for the Respite Bungalow to remain open and any plans to close the facility should be only considered as a last resort.”

Mr Chapman added: “It’s clear the respite centre provides a lifeline to families which is why there is need for it to stay open.

“The users are extremely worried by the situation. I will continue to do whatever I can to support the families in their fight for the respite centre to remain open.”