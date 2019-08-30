MSP highlights safety advice issued on tumble dryers

MSP Stewart Stevenson has highlighted safety advice issued by campaigning charity Electrical Safety First on avoiding tumble dryer fires.

“With 47 fires caused by tumble dryers in Scottish homes last year and a major, ongoing tumble dryer recall, all of us need to check and use them safely”, explains Mr Stevenson.

“So I’ve joined Electrical Safety First’s campaign to ensure my constituents stay safe in their homes.”

White goods manufacturer, Whirlpool, is recalling a number of its tumble dryers – but the company estimates that there are still around 500,000 affected machines in UK homes.[i]

Mr Stevenson continued: “I am supporting the charity’s campaign to ensure that all recalled tumble dryers are removed from use and to encourage people to check if they have an affected model.

“But even if you are not one of those affected by the recall, it’s really important to follow some simple safety tips when using your machine”.

Currently, recalls have just a 20% effectiveness rate, so checking you don’t have an effected model is a priority. However, Wayne Mackay, Deputy Public Affairs Manager at Electrical Safety First, explains that the campaign also has a wider aim.

“We also want to provide a timely reminder on using tumble dryers safely”, reveals Wayne.

“And we have devised a range of tools and top tips to help, including our dedicated site - www.whitegoodsafety.com”