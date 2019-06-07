MSP recording Doric CD

Crimond Charitable Trust are delighted to announce that Peter Chapman MSP is in the process of reciting some favourite Doric poems and songs which will be recorded onto a CD.

Once complete, the CD will be available to purchase with all of the sale proceeds going towards the ongoing upkeep of Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

Peter in the Admiralty Gateway Recording Studio

It is anticipated that the CD will be available from Thursday, August 1.

It will available to purchase from Symposium Coffee House located within Crimond Medical and Community Hub, Peterhead Prison Museum or alternatively by e-mailing info@crimondhub.co.uk.