MSP urges north-east groups to apply for funding

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson is urging community groups and local charities to apply for funding from a pot of more than £3million.

The funding has been raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery with applications now open until August 14.

A wide range of community organisations, from registered charities, to voluntary groups and social enterprises, are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

The funding can be accessed through three different trusts and each trust supports projects focused on different themes.

Groups are encouraged to apply to the trust that best fits their proposed project including applications from projects aimed at promoting human rights, combating discrimination and poverty prevention.

Other groups urged to apply are initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation

The Postcode Local Trust is also looking to provide funding that’s dedicated to improving outdoor space, in addition to increasing access to it.

Groups working on flood prevention measures and looking to implement renewable energy strategies are also encouraged to apply.

More than 300 groups were awarded grants earlier this year, with sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and sensory gardens for people with dementia among some of the organisations that benefited.

Mr Stevenson, said: “There are countless organisations doing fantastic work across the North-East. This is the perfect opportunity for them to take advantage of the funding available and expand the reach of an existing service, get a new project off the ground, or allow it to help extend an already successful initiative. I strongly encourage as many groups as possible to apply.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery - over £3 million in grants will have a tremendous impact on grass-roots groups across Britain.

“Between the three trusts, a huge array of projects is able to benefit, and I would urge all groups to look at the funding guides and apply.”

For further details, go to www.postcodetrust.org.uk