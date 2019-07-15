MSP welcomes Scottish wind power figures

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed figures which show wind power hit a record high during the first six month of 2019.

According to figures from Weather Energy it has been calculated that the energy produced by turbines could power every home in Scotland and part of the North of England.

Mr Stevenson, a member of the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee, has welcomed the latest figures which have been described by WWF Scotland as a “wind energy revolution”.

The period to June, is understood to have seen the equivalent of 4.47 million homes’ consumption supplied by wind power.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “These figures show the potential, once again, for wind energy as a source of power in the North-East and across the whole of Scotland.

“Onshore wind provides the opportunity for clean, green electricity and this demonstrates clearly that it is now a major player in the UK energy market.”