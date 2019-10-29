Music competition to find the ‘Sound of the North-east’

VisitAberdeenshire has unveiled details of an exciting competition designed to find the perfect piece of music to succinctly capture the cultural essence of the North-east of Scotland with the support of VisitScotland.

The ‘Sound of the North-east’ contest is open to practising musicians with a connection to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who can produce a piece of music that will be used in promotional activity which will help attract more visitors to the region, and feature in events and campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.

VisitAberdeenshire is looking for solo musicians, songwriters, choirs or bands to submit an entry with previous examples of their music in audio or video format. A panel of expert judges, including Jane Spiers chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts and University of Aberdeen-based composer Paul Mealor, will determine the winner commissioned to produce the final piece of music.

Chris Foy, VisitAberdeenshire, chief executive said: “We’re calling upon talented musicians to enter our competition to create something special, to align with the region’s renewed enthusiasm in the arts.

“The region is enjoying something of a cultural renaissance, with P&J Live welcoming more than 60,000 people since opening in September and the reopening of the Music Hall at the end of the last year. The momentum around the Aberdeen Art Gallery unveiling its new look is growing and promises to be the lynchpin of the creative scene in the region.

“The North-east is awash with majestic settings, stories and experiences that are bound to inspire local musicians to help us bring our cultural campaign to life in spring 2020. We are looking for the sounds to complement the promotion of our area as a cultural hotspot.”

The music competition is just part of a wider project supported by VisitScotland. The North-east Scotland’s Cultural Renaissance project aims to grow tourism in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and has received a £35,750 VisitScotland Growth Fund award.

The Growth Fund, delivered by the national tourism organisation supports national, regional and sectoral tourism groups across Scotland to deliver partnership marketing campaigns.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “With Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s cultural offering expanding significantly, spring 2020 seems the perfect time for a new campaign that will showcase the vast and varied offering of Scotland’s North-east.

"I’m delighted we are able to support this project and I look forward to seeing its outputs, including the specially commissioned music from talented artists across Scotland.

“VisitScotland wants Scottish tourism to be recognised as world class. We want to champion collaboration, spearhead digital innovation, promote local areas and events and ensure that tourism is recognised for the positive impact it brings to Scotland.”

For more information about how to apply, visit www.visitabdn.com/music