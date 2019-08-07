Mystery deepens over the cat with no collar

A mystery, worthy of any good TV plot is deepening in Fraserburgh following the finding of a cats collar, minus its owner!

Michael Strachan, the collections manager at the Scottish Lighthouse Museum was on his way to open Kinnaird Head Lighthouse for public tours when he noticed the collar lying on the ground.

When he picked it up he noticed it was engraved with a phone number and the cat’s name so he handed it into the front desk in order that they could call the owner to collect it.

Amazingly the person who answered the telephone confirmed they lived in Prestonpans - 190 miles away!

Michael said: “Obviously we expected it would be someone local as a number of the neighbours have cats.

“When the front of house staff called the number and found the owner was in Prestonpans – about 190 miles away - I don’t know who was more surprised.

“The owner said they had not been to the museum in Fraserburgh and had no idea how on earth the collar was found up here.

“The cat is safely tucked up at home so the collar managed to get to Fraserburgh by other means.”

It has been suggested that it could have been taken by a seagull, as unlikely as that may appear, but it’s more likely it arrived with someone visiting the museum. How that happened though remains unknown and adds to the mystery.