NESCol opens centre of digital excellence

The North East Scotland College (NESCol) Fraserburgh Campus to celebrated the opening of their new Fujitsu Innovation Hub last week.

An official launch event was held on Wednesday, May 22 to mark the opening and celebrate NESCol’s involvement in the Fujitsu Education Ambassador Programme.

The programme, delivered in collaboration with industry partners Intel, Ruckus and NetApp, aims to enhance learning and teaching and unleash every student’s potential by putting digital technology at the heart of education.

Robin McGregor, Director of Learning at NESCol said: “NESCol is delighted to be selected by Fujitsu to become one of ten Educational Ambassadors in Scotland.

“Together we have created a flexible and innovative digital learning hub at our campus in Fraserburgh.

“It will be used by a wide range of staff and students to host exciting learning and teaching, staff development activities, student-led projects, seminars, masterclasses and industry events.

“The innovation Hub is unlike any normal classroom that you may find in a school or college as it is designed to promote active and collaborative learning through a dynamic and flexible layout.

“We also plan to use the Innovation Hub to engage with local primary and secondary schools, industry partners and key employers and the local community.

“It’s so important to provide people with opportunities to develop their digital skillset given the exponential pace at which digital technologies are evolving and how they impacts on so many aspects of our daily lives, from how we search for and access information to how we work together and communicate.”

Guests representing the education sector, local government, industry and the wider community were able to see the hub in action.

Students and members of the College’s Digital Futures team demonstrated some of the available technologies to support Virtual Reality Welding, CAD and 3D Printing, Digital Scanning and Flipped Learning.

Ash Merchant, Director of Education at Fujitsu, said: “A recent survey by Fujitsu revealed that around a fifth of consumers believe that digital education should be part of the modern education curriculum, which points towards a real need to see education establishments focusing on the digital journey. Educational institutions like NESCol will play a crucial role in making this happen – and Fujitsu, supported by our partners, is committed to supporting them in bringing their vision to life.”