Netherton Farm Shop at Crimond enters a new digital era

Morag Rennie, owner of Netherton Farm Shop, which has installed vending machines to ensure it can continue to serve customer with its produce seven days a week.

The popular farm shop was established by the Rennie family who have farmed at Netherton for three generations.

Over 250-acres the Rennies grow cereals, tatties, seasonal vegetables, alongside sheep, beef cattle and free-range hens and, for the past 40 years, they have supplied the local area with nutritious home-grown produce.

Morag and John Rennie – who are also the founders and owners of Rennie’s Eggs which can be found in over 50 outlets across the North-east – took the decision to put in the vending machines following the passing of family matriarch Ina Rennie, who was the face of the farm shop.

Morag with Granny Rennie, who was the face of the farm shop.

“The farm shop has evolved over time,” said Morag.

“It started with customers coming directly to the sorting shed as the vegetables were prepared for wholesale, but for the past 10 years it’s had a permanent space on the farm.

“Granny Rennie has been at the heart of the farm shop and the friendly face that greeted customers.

“But when she passed, we needed a solution as there are a lot of jobs on the farm and, suddenly, not enough hands.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that technology can be harnessed to make life easier when things have to change.

“By utilising technology in the farm shop, we’re able to not only keep it going but ensure that Ina’s legacy lives on.”

Still selling home-grown tatties, seasonal vegetables, and free ranges eggs – which has been the farm shop’s trademark and core – the shop will be open seven days a week.

From Sunday to Tuesday, customers will be able to utilise the self-service machines.

And from Wednesday to Saturday, the full farm shop experience will be available and staffed.

“It was a big decision to put in the self-service machines, but the feedback we’ve had so far has been positive and customers understand why we decided to do it,” said Morag.

“Regardless of whether they prefer the vending machines or want to be served by one of the family, our customers know that when they come to Netherton Farm Shop they’re getting a natural, nutritious and homegrown product that tastes great.”

The farm shop’s range of products includes a wide range of meat products – including beef, lamb and poultry – eggs, cheese and butter, ice cream and yoghurt, fruit and vegetables, preserves, jams and honey, home baking, bread and confectionery.