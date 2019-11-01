New blood sought for Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra

Budding young saxophonists are being invited to a meeting in Inverurie later this month being held by Aberdeenshire Saxaphone Orchestra.

The orchestra was formed 11 years ago with help from The Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative Fund and Justin Brook of Aberdeenshire Council’s instrumental music service.

Its remit was to provide young people from all over the Shire with the chance of playing in a performing orchestra under the expert musical direction of renowned saxophonist, composer and educator, Richard Ingham.

The orchestra was justly proud of being unique in Scotland, playing the full range of saxophones from bass to sopranino.

The orchestra grew in popularity and gained new young players as well as a few adults who were brought in to help.

As everyone got older, they became very proficient and, in one case, moved on to conducting and arranging pieces for the orchestra.

Eventually, however, the orchestra became a victim of its success with the original youngsters, now adults, wishing to remain in the orchestra.

Given the situation, Creative Scotland decided that, as adults made up at least half of the players, they couldn’t justify continuing the Youth Music funding.

However, instead of a negative, the orchestra has decided this is a fantastic opportunity for it to expand and attract new members.

The adults in the orchestra have got together and formed a new, independent organisation, gained SCIO status and are determined to continue and grow.

The mission now is to recruit as many youngsters as possible and this wonderful opportunity will still be provided free to those under 16 or in full-time education. Adults all pay term fees which help keep the orchestra running.

It is seeking other forms of grant funding and recently received a start-up grant from The Garioch Partnership in Inverurie, where the orchestra is based.

It plans to continue its expansion into a fully-fledged, multi-generational orchestra performing a wide range of musical genres including classical, jazz, pop and rock.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, November 17 at Inverurie Academy from 10am to 4pm.

Those interested shold bring their sax and join them (minimum grade 2 standard), where a warm welcome is guaranteed.

For further details and contacts, visit the orchestra’s website at www.aberdeenshiresaxorchestra.co.uk or its Facebook page.